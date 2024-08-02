Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Averill helps lead USA men’s volleyball into Olympics quarterfinals

By Billy Hull

Summer Olympics

The United States men’s volleyball team completed an undefeated run through pool play and locked up a top 3 seed entering the quarterfinal round with a 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19 win over Japan today in the Paris Olympics.

Hawaii alum Taylor Averill continued his hot play, hammering seven kills in eight attempts and adding six blocks for Team USA, which won Pool C.

Kamehameha alum Micah Christenson finished with 28 assists and six digs and Punahou alum Eric Shoji added five digs.

The United States advanced to the round of eight after failing to qualify for the quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics. USA won bronze in 2016.

The United States dropped only three sets in pool play after entering the Olympics ranked No. 6 in the world. Japan, which qualified for the quarterfinals after winning the third set trailing 2-0, is ranked No. 3 in the world.

A single quarterfinal match will happen on Sunday with the other three taking place on Monday. Matchups won’t be finalized until the end of pool play tomorrow.

