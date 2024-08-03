Honolulu police: Suspect, 58, sets man on fire in Nuuanu

Honolulu police arrested a 58-year-old man Friday night for allegedly dousing another man with an accelerant and lighting him on fire in Nuuanu.

The victim, 44, was taken in critical condition to a burn center by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics. EMS said paramedics responded at 8:05 p.m. to 2101 Nuuanu Ave. and treated the man for “for burns covering approximately 80% of his body.”

Police said officers responded at 7:55 p.m. and located and arrested the 58-year-old for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder at 8:35 p.m.

The suspect remained in police custody Friday night.