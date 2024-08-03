Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 3, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu police: Suspect, 58, sets man on fire in Nuuanu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:43 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police arrested a 58-year-old man Friday night for allegedly dousing another man with an accelerant and lighting him on fire in Nuuanu.

The victim, 44, was taken in critical condition to a burn center by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics. EMS said paramedics responded at 8:05 p.m. to 2101 Nuuanu Ave. and treated the man for “for burns covering approximately 80% of his body.”

Police said officers responded at 7:55 p.m. and located and arrested the 58-year-old for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder at 8:35 p.m.

The suspect remained in police custody Friday night.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide