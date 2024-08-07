Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Biden ‘not confident’ of peaceful power transition if Trump loses

By Eric Beech and Kanishka Singh / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:40 p.m.

Election 2024Election: NationalPolitics

REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ / JULY 30 President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One en route to Washington, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ / JULY 30

President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One en route to Washington, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was not confident about a peaceful transfer of power in the United States if Republican Donald Trump loses the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden said in an interview with CBS News when asked whether he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the vote.

“He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there’d be a bloodbath,” Biden added.

During a March campaign appearance in Ohio, Trump warned of a “bloodbath” if he fails to win the election. At the time Trump was discussing the need to protect the U.S. auto industry from overseas competition, and Trump later said he was referring to the auto industry when he used the term.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election against Biden and was criminally charged in Washington, D.C., and Georgia with illegally trying to overturn the results.

Biden dropped out of the campaign last month after fellow Democrats called for him to step aside following a poor debate performance against Trump that raised questions about the Democratic president’s age and health.

Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, has since captured the Democratic nomination and is running against Trump.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide