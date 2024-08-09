Honolulu Star-Advertiser

2 injured, 1 seriously, in separate Oahu e-bike crashes

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:52 p.m.

Honolulu paramedics treated two people who suffered injuries on e-bikes this afternoon, including one who was hospitalized, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at about 12:40 p.m. to the first accident, which occurred near Leilehua High School in Wahiawa.

Paramedics treated a 22-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries after apparently losing control of his e-bike. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

EMS also responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a call for an 18-year-old girl struck by a car in the driveway of Walgreens at Keanui Drive in Ewa Beach while on an e-bike.

Paramedics treated her on the scene for minor injuries. She was not wearing a helmet and declined transport to the hospital.

