Blangiardi handily snags 2nd term as Honolulu’s mayor; Esther Kia‘aina leads in City Council race

As predicted by many political pundits and interested observers, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi handily beat his challengers in the 2024 primary election this evening.

In the early voting results posted about 7:30 p.m., the 77-year-old former media executive took nearly 80% of the vote — 115,017 votes — to once again secure the city’s top elective office for another four years.

Blangiardi needed just over 50% to win outright tonight and avoid a General Election runoff.

This year, the incumbent’s rivals were David L. Duke Bourgoin, a business owner and consultant; Karl O. Dicks, who’s worked as a farmer, journeyman carpenter and heavy equipment operator; and Choon James, a residential real estate broker.

James was a distant second, taking nearly 13.5% of the vote, while Bourgoin garnered about 3.8%, and Dicks 3.3%, according to the early results.

Esther Kia‘aina, vice chair of the Honolulu City Council, faced three challengers in her latest reelection bid to continue to represent Windward Oahu.

Since 2021, Kia‘aina, 61, has represented Council District 3, which includes Ahuimanu, Heeia, Haiku, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Olomana, Enchanted Lake and Waimanalo.

Tonight she took nearly 60% of the vote — or 11,106 votes, early voting results indicate.

Kia‘aina’s contenders were music producer and musician David N. Kauahikaua who took 17.5% of the vote; two-time Olympian and retired U.S. Navy Reserve officer Kelsey Nakanelua, who captured over 17%; and small business owner Christopher J. Curren who got almost 6.2%, results state.

In urban Honolulu, another Council race was fought between three candidates: William “Bill” Muneno, a restaurant owner, Scott Y. Nishimoto, a lawyer and former state House of Representative, and Brendan Schultz, a nonprofit director and humanitarian aid worker.

The trio respectively faced off to fill the Council District 5 seat, which spans Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights, Manoa, Moiliili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki and portions of Kakaako, after Council member Calvin Say recently declared he will not run for reelection due to ongoing health concerns.

Among the trio, Nishimoto, 50, pulled far ahead of his challengers, amassing nearly 72% of the vote, or 12,417 votes.

Schultz got over 18%, while Muneno received just over 10% of the vote, early results showed.

Meanwhile, three incumbent Council members ran unopposed, each receiving 100% of the vote in their respective districts.

District 7’s Radiant Cordero, 34, representing areas from Kapalama Kai to Waimalu Kai, garnered 8,954 votes.

District 9’s Augie Tulba, 56, representing Waipahu, Iroquois Point, West Loch, Ewa Villages and portions of Ewa Beach, received 9,274 votes.

Andria Tupola, 43, representing District 1, which spans portions of Ewa Beach and the Waianae Coast, got 9,703 votes.

Steven Alm, Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney, who had no challengers for a position he’s held since 2021, also received 100% of the vote this year.

Alm, 71, tallied 116,032 votes, according to early results.