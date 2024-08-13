Grilled shrimp are the star of this slaw

Lightly charred, citrusy grilled shrimp are the star of this quick slaw made from a pile of thinly sliced, crunchy green cabbage tossed with a sweet-tart citrus dressing. Cilantro adds bright flavor, and this dish has a bit of spice in the form of fresh jalapeños. They range quite a bit in their heat level, so start with a small amount and add more as you see fit. (You can also add julienned mango to tame the heat, if you like.) Feel free to substitute any quick-cooking protein for the shrimp; grilled chicken thighs or slabs of grilled tofu would work wonderfully. The cabbage will soften as it sits, so serve soon after it has been dressed to maximize its crunch.

Grilled Shrimp With Spicy Slaw

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (from 1 orange)

• 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (from 2 limes)

• 1/4 cup neutral oil

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced jalapeño (or more, to taste)

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1 pound large (16 to 20 count) peeled and deveined shrimp

• 4 packed cups thinly shredded green cabbage (1/2 medium head)

• 1 mango (optional), peeled and julienned

• 1 cup chopped cilantro

• 2 thinly sliced scallions

Directions:

Make the dressing: In a large bowl, whisk together the orange juice, lime juice, oil, honey, jalapeño and salt. Taste and add more jalapeño if you’d like more heat.

Add 2 tablespoons of the dressing to a medium bowl and toss with the shrimp; let the shrimp marinate while you heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high.

Reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing from the large bowl, then add the cabbage, mango (if using), cilantro and scallions to the large bowl; toss to coat.

Grill the shrimp until lightly charred and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.

Transfer the slaw to a serving platter. Set the shrimp on top and drizzle shrimp with the remaining 2 tablespoons of dressing; serve immediately.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

