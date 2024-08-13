This easy fried rice features a dynamic duo

Summer’s dynamic duo of tomato and basil make a surprising appearance in this aromatic fried rice. The tomatoes cook down slightly and become sweeter, coating the rice in their vibrant, sun-kissed juices, while basil adds a peppery perfume. This recipe is very adaptable, so make it your own. Use any tomato variety you like. Add more or less basil, or use Thai or holy basil in its place for even bolder flavors. If you want more heat, leave the seeds in the chiles. Finally, for a fresh element, serve with cucumber slices and a lime wedge on the side.

Basil and Tomato Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 4 eggs

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• Neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil

• 1 yellow onion, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch pieces

• 4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

• 1 to 2 bird’s-eye chiles (or other hot chiles), deseeded and finely chopped

• 2 pounds firm, ripe large or cherry tomatoes (see tip), cut into 3/4-inch wedges if using large tomatoes

• 5 to 6 cups cooked leftover rice, preferably jasmine

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 1/2 cups tightly packed basil leaves

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk the eggs with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Heat a large wok or 12-inch well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high. When hot, add 1 tablespoon of oil, then pour in the beaten egg. Cook for 15 to 30 seconds, allowing the bottom to set slightly, before stirring and turning until just set. Break up the egg slightly, then remove from the wok and set aside.

Heat the wok over high. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, along with the onions, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until slightly softened. Add the garlic and bird’s-eye chiles and stir for 15 to 30 seconds, until fragrant. Next, add the tomatoes and 1 teaspoon of salt, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, tossing every now and then, until the tomatoes are softened. (Reduce heat to medium-high if it starts getting too smoky or the garlic begins to scorch.)

Add the rice, soy sauce and half the basil, and season with 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt, to taste. Reduce heat to medium-high and stir-fry for 5 to 6 minutes, allowing the rice to soak up the tomato juices. As the liquid cooks off, the rice will char (though less so if using a nonstick pan) and develop some smoky flavors.

Add the egg and remaining basil and toss for 1 minute. Turn off the heat and check seasonings, adding some black pepper and more salt if needed. Serve immediately.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.

Tip:

If using cherry tomatoes, cut up 5 or 6 of them to add moisture during cooking. The rest can be added whole, as they will burst during the latter part of cooking.

