Shooting kills 1 man, seriously injures 3 other people in Waianae

Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was also injured in Waianae tonight, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials.

EMS said paramedics responded to the shooting on Puhinalo Place at about 6:15 p.m. One man was dead on arrival, and paramedics treated two women, ages 32 and 34, and a 25-year-old man for gunshot wounds.

The three gunshot wound victims were taken to hospitals in serious condition. No age was given for the man who was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A woman in her 70s “suffered wounds from being assaulted but she declined transport” to a hospital, according to EMS.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating.

An HPD spokesperson said that “officers are at the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims in Waianae.” She said HPD expects “investigators will be at the scene for a while “and will not be speaking to the news media tonight. An HPD news conference is planned for Thursday morning.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.