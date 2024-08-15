Japanese snorkeler, 66, pulled unconscious from ocean off Kauai

Kauai County officials say a visitor from Japan is in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from waters off Lawai Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The 66-year-old man was said to be snorkeling in waters off Lawai Beach in Koloa when a surfer discovered him face down about 30 to 40 feet from shore, according to a preliminary report from the Kauai Police Department. The surfer pulled him from the ocean at about 12:35 p.m.

The Kauai Fire Department responded and immediately administered CPR on the visitor. Firefighters also used the Lucas device, a mechanical chest compression system, and an AED on the visitor in attempts to revive him before medics arrived.

American Medical Personnel took over with advanced medical care, and transported the man to Wilcox Medical Center. Officials said he remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The nonprofit Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai is assisting the victim’s family.