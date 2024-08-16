Kokua Line: Are there kupuna computer classes?

Question: Every summer you used to mention free, in-person classes to teach kupuna to use the computer. I didn’t see any notice this summer. Are they available?

Answer: The Seniors Helping Seniors computer classes that you recall were suspended during the pandemic and did not resume, although organizer Rene Mansho did coordinate narrower sessions last summer, focused on smartphones. She said in an email Thursday that she hopes to offer more iPhone classes soon, but the schedule is not finalized.

There are alternatives, however, including free entry-level computer classes at Hawaii public libraries. These are not limited to senior citizens, but are popular among kupuna. A series of four one-hour classes covers computer basics (parts of the computer, key computer terms, etc.); using the internet (how to get online, web navigation, etc.); using email (how to set up a Gmail account, send email, attach files, etc.); and staying safe online (how to avoid phishing email and other scams, how to react to fraud attempts, etc.), according to a news release from the Hawaii State Public Library System.

The series of classes has already started at some libraries. You can start now at your preferred library and attend the remaining classes, or wait until a new cycle begins in September at a different library. Go to mapunawai.com/hspls-classes to see the schedules and register for a specific location, or inquire at your local public library. You must register in advance, to ensure that any given session has enough Google Chromebooks for use during the class.

The classes are taught by members of Mapunawai Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to bridge Hawaii’s digital divide. As mentioned, during each class participants use the library’s computers and don’t need to bring a laptop from home, even if they have one.

“It’s best if participants use the computers that we have at our libraries. We’ve found that teaching entry level computer classes work best if everyone is viewing the same type of computer and interface,” Mallory Fujitani, an HSPLS spokesperson, said in a email.

These in-person sessions “will help our community members access and gain the skills they need to use the Internet for everyday living. We encourage folks to sign up for the classes that would help them get and stay connected,” Stacey A. Aldrich, state librarian, said in a news release.

Another possible option is the Kupuna Tech program offered by Lanakila Pacific, which periodically brings free technology classes to neighborhoods around Oahu, for people age 60 and older. To check availability, call 808-356-8521 or email kupunawellness@lanakila pacific.org. You can read more about this program at lanakilapacific.org/ kupunatech.

Although you asked about in-person classes, we’ll also mention Senior Planet, which offers free one-on-one tech tutoring sessions via Zoom, and also has free online classes about specific technology, such as social media, as well as tech discussion groups. Go to seniorplanet.org/tech-help to sign up for an appointment, or call the Senior Planet Hotline toll-free at 888-713-3495.

Senior Planet, a charitable affiliate of AARP, is a learning community whose “purpose is to enable older adults to come together and find ways to learn, work, create, exercise, and thrive in today’s digital age,” according to a recent news release from AARP.

Mahalo

Regarding feral cats (808ne.ws/3yxo3AS), I would like to mahalo the community members who go the extra mile and get the feral cats in their neighborhoods fixed, rather than just feeding them and feeling good about themselves for doing that. It’s nice to feed the cats, but it is much harder to keep track of the ones that aren’t fixed and catch them and bring them in for surgery. There are people who devote a lot of time to this, and they deserve our thanks. — Leeward resident

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.