Hokule’a completes 1st leg of statewide voyage

More than 100 people lined Hanalei Pier on Kauai around 10:30 a.m. today to greet the Hokuleʻa after its 21-hour sail from Sand Island.

Hanalei is the first stop on the voyaging canoe’s Pae ‘Aina Statewide Sail. Its crew will host canoe tours and activities for school students and the public while docked in Hanalei and Nawiliwili over the next two weeks, before heading back to Oahu to Haleiwa on the next leg of its seven-month tour around the islands.

Hokuleʻa’s sail to Hanalei was captained by Tamiko Fernelius with a crew of nine, including Jonah Apo, Kai Hoshijo, Solomon Kaupu, Kanako Uchino Dumaran, Tehinamai Tafiti, Mahinalani Cavalieri, Leilani Aldrich, Shoko Ogata and Hoku Pihana. The escort boat Kalea was captained by Noland Keaulana and crewed by Allen Mozo and Jordan Jacobson.

Dockside canoe tours for the public at Hanalei Pier will be offered 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. today, and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with morning hours reserved for school tours.

Hokule’a will arrive at Nawiliwili Small Boat Harbor at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, with dockside tours offered noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25; and 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 to 29.

The Pae ‘Aina Statewide Sail will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiakea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March.

For the latest updates on the Pae ‘Aina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on Facebook and Instagram.