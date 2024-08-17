Honolulu Star-Advertiser

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after magnitude 7.0 quake off Russia

By Star-Advertiser staff

This U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka region today. It poses no tsunami risk to Hawaii.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit off the coast of Russia this morning, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

The quake struck at about 9:10 a.m. in Hawaii over 50 miles off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region at a depth of about 32 miles, officials said.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” PTWC officials said in an alert.

The magnitude was initially listed as 7.4 but the size was downgraded to 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

