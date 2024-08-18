Injured woman, 71, rescued from Wahiawa trail

An injured hiker was rescued this afternoon from the Wahiawa Hills Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:49 p.m. today and sent five units staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene 11 minutes later to secure a landing zone nearby.

A 71-year-old woman was reportedly hiking with others and suffered a medical condition so she could continue hiking on her own. Rescuers located her and performed a medical assessment then administered basic life support treatment.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby landing zone for medical care and transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:56 p.m. for further care.