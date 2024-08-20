Shrimp elevates this dish

In the South, okra and tomatoes are the crown jewels of the summer. Frying is the most common preparation for okra, but roasting also brings the best out of these two favorites; tomatoes become sweeter and okra softens, developing a deeper savoriness brought forward by a simple seasoning of salt and pepper. Shrimp brings the dish to a new level: The smoked paprika and oregano are a perfect foil to the shrimp’s own natural, delicate flavor, and, swirled together with the olive oil and tomato juice in the pan, the result is a meal with the makings of a stew with a fraction of the time and effort. It truly tastes like a warm, summer, Sunday evening. When choosing okra, go for the smaller to medium sized pods. The bigger the okra, the more likely it is to be stringy and tough. Serve with cooked rice or atop angel hair pasta.

Roasted Shrimp With Okra and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 1 pound (21 to 30 count) peeled and deveined shrimp (tails on)

• 2 tablespoons dried oregano

• 1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1 pound small to medium okra, trimmed

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Heat the oven to 450 degrees and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. In a medium bowl, combine the shrimp, oregano, smoked paprika, a few pinches of salt and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix well and set aside.

Add the okra and tomatoes to the pan, season with salt and several cracks of black pepper, then drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over top. Mix well, spread evenly then place on the top rack of the oven. Roast until the okra is softened and the tomatoes are soft and have released their juices, about 15 minutes.

Take the pan out of the oven, put the tomatoes and okra in a large bowl, then spread the shrimp evenly on the same pan and toss to coat in the pan juices. Return the pan to the oven and roast until the shrimp are cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove the shrimp from the oven, then toss with the okra and tomatoes, along with any pan juices. Taste for salt. Serve on a large platter and finish with a squeeze of lemon.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.

