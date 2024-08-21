Honolulu Star-Advertiser

CrimeStoppers seeks help finding man, 67, last seen in Maili

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:46 p.m.

HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS Aliivaa “Jeff” Letuli, 67.

Aliivaa “Jeff” Letuli, 67.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help finding a 67-year-old man who has been missing since Aug. 9.

Aliivaa “Jeff” Letuli is 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen at about 1 p.m. Aug. 9, walking along Farrington Highway, heading toward the 7-Eleven store in Maili.

He suffers from medical conditions that require daily medication, and his family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or to submit anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

