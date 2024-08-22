Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 22, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

30-year fixed-rate mortgage slips to lowest level since May 2023

By Makailah Gause / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:10 a.m.

Business

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A pair of renovated 3-bedroom units fronting the Hawaii Kai marina in the Kuapa Isle townhome complex sold for $1 million in October 2020. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down this week to the lowest level since May 2023, but may need to fall further for the housing market to see significant improvement in demand.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A pair of renovated 3-bedroom units fronting the Hawaii Kai marina in the Kuapa Isle townhome complex sold for $1 million in October 2020. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down this week to the lowest level since May 2023, but may need to fall further for the housing market to see significant improvement in demand.

NEW YORK >> The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down this week to the lowest level since May 2023, but may need to fall further for the housing market to see significant improvement in demand.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.46% during the week ending Aug. 22, down from 6.49% in the prior week, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said today.

It averaged 7.23% during the same period a year ago. A softening tone to incoming economic data implies that rates will continue to ease through the end of the year, Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement.

Although rates have been steadily declining, the lower rates have “not been enough to motivate potential homebuyers. We expect rates likely will need to decline another percentage point to generate buyer demand,” Khater said.

Earlier today the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales rose 1.3% in July, ending a four-month decline.

“Consumers are definitely seeing more choices, and affordability is improving due to lower interest rates,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist. But even with the modest gain, home sales are still slow, Yun said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide