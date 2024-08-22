Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai firefighters battling brush fire in Anahola

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:48 p.m.

Kauai County firefighters are battling a brush fire at Anahola late this afternoon, mauka of Kuhio Highway, according to officials.

The county issued an alert at about 4:30 p.m., saying that crews from the Kaiakea Fire Station, Tender 1, Air 1, and the on-duty Battalion Chief were responding to the incident, and that Air 2 was en route to the scene across from the post office.

In a 5:30 p.m. update, Kauai County said firefighters continued to battle the brushfire, with help from the Department of Pubic Works and private landowners. Personnel from Kapaa Fire Station were also en route to the scene.

The fire is estimated to be 6 to 10 acres in size at this time.

No roads have been closed, and no homes or structures are threatened at this time, officials said.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency is at “level 2” activation, and continues to monitor the incident.

Updates will be posted when more information is available, officials said.

