Revision to law will expand use of recycled plastic in manufacturing

TOKYO >> Manufacturers that use large amounts of plastic will be required, under a planned revision of a law, to set targets for recycled plastic usage and to report the actual amount used.

The move to strengthen regulations on plastic use is aimed at promoting decarbonization, since most plastic waste in Japan is incinerated. According to sources, the government plans to revise the Law for Promotion of Effective Utilization of Resources as early as the next ordinary Diet session in January.

The existing law calls for an effort-based obligation to use recycled plastic, with no targets set. An expert panel of the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry was expected in July to compile an interim report including the requirement to set target volumes and submit reports.

Industries that cross a certain threshold for plastic usage will be subject to the tighter regulations. According to the ministry and other sources, the new regulations will likely target package and container makers, electronic device manufacturers, automakers and construction material makers.

The revised law would require each industry to formulate guidelines for expanding the use of recycled plastic. Companies will use the guidelines when setting target goals. The revised law would also require companies to report the actual amount of recycled plastic used, and related ministries would recommend or demand improvements if necessary. Penalties would also be considered for companies that fail to comply. The revised law would be enforced after a few years to allow companies enough time to become familiar with it.

Currently, most collected plastic is burned to generate power, a problematic practice because burning plastic emits a large amount of carbon dioxide. Some plastic is exported overseas, and less than 10% is reused to make other products in Japan.