More than 8,300 customers without power on Big Isle

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:37 p.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

More than 8,300 customers on Hawaii island are without power today as Tropical Storm Hone approaches the island from the southeast.

Hawaiian Electric’s Hawaii island outage map showed 21 outages with 8,341 customers without power as of 3 p.m. today. The majority of the outages were reported between Hilo and Volcano, though two were reported in Honokaa.

HECO said that none of the outages were part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff and that a PSPS is no longer being considered for Hawaii island, which had its red flag warning canceled shortly after 11 a.m. today.

