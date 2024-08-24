Letter: Visitors likely talk stink about public restrooms

Japanese visitor arrivals are down for all sorts of factors, and we’ve heard and read about a lot of them. But in my observation, it is because the visitor value proposition we offer is out of whack. We don’t even offer perceived safe, suitable and clean restroom facilities at Honolulu City and County or state parks and scenic destinations. Even if visitors did spend the money for a flight and a hotel room, what do you think they feel when they’re out and about and they experience this everywhere they go? They are coming from a place with a higher public rest- room standard. Honolulu is no longer being recommended and maybe hasn’t been for a while now because this basic human essential is beyond poor.

Stanford Isobe

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter