Hone passes just south of Hawaii island, bringing heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rain and gusty winds are lashing Hawaii island, which remains under a tropical storm warning this morning as Hurricane Hone passes just south of the island.

At 8 a.m., Hone was centered about 90 miles south-southwest of Kona and 210 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and moving west at 8 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles.

“Hone is expected to gradually weaken the next couple of days,” forecasters said.

Hone, which strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane overnight, is forecast to continue moving west, far south of the smaller islands, and weaken back to a tropical storm by Monday as it travels further from the state.

The passing tropical cyclone is still expected to deliver “strong and gusty easterly winds and periods of heavy rain” through Monday as Hone passes south of the islands, forecasters said today.

The Big Island is feeling the brunt of Hurricane Hone’s rain and winds.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the island until 9:15 a.m.

“At 5:49 a.m., radar showed heavy rainfall continuing to impact the southeast flank of the Big Island,” the warning said. “The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Wood Valley. In the Kau District, Highway 11 remains closed at Kawa Flats, and Wood Valley Road and Cane Haul Road remain closed near Pahala. In the Puna District, North Kulani Road remains closed. Heavy rainfall will continue through the morning hours as Hurricane Hone moves westward to the southwest of the Big Island.”

At 4 a.m., Hone reached its closest point of approach to the island, passing about 45 miles south-southwest of South Point.

“Rainfall of 6 to 10 inches has already fallen across windward Big Island over the past 18 to 24 hours, and shower bands continue to move into the east and southeast slopes as Hone brushes past the Big Island,” forecasters said at 5 a.m.

“Bands of additional heavy showers will keep a moderate to high threat of flash flooding today over Hawaii County. The greatest potential for flooding will be across the eastern and southeastern windward slopes of the Big Island; including the Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Kau Districts. Additional rainfall estimates over these areas through Monday will range from 3 to 6 inches.”

Emergency shelters, which are all pet friendly, are open across Hawaii island. They include:

>> Ka‘u Herkes Gym and Naalehu Elementary School Cafeteria

>> Pahoa High School Gym, Keaau High School Library and G Building, and Mt. View Elementary School Cafeteria

>> Waiakea High School Gym in Hilo

>>Honokaa High School and Intermediate School Cafeteria

Several roads and highways, including Waipio Valley Access Road, were closed this morning due flooding.

Gusty winds from Hone were already being felt on the smaller islands this morning.

On Maui, county officials said Olinda Road was closed fronting Seabury Hall due to a large tree down with utility lines. And on Oahu, Paki Avenue was closed in the eastbound direction from Monsarrat to Kapahulu avenues due to a downed utility pole, city officials said.

The National Weather Service has issued a slew of advisories, watches and warnings for the entire state due to Hone, including:

>> A wind advisory for portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau and Oahu until 6 a.m. Monday with northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts over 50 mph. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” the advisory said.

>> A high wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Mondy for Kahoolawe, Lanai, and Maui, and Molokai with ortheast winds 20 to 40 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

>> A high surf advisory until 6 p.m. for eastern shores of Molokai, Maui, Oahu and Kauai, with surf of 7 to 10 feet expected.

>> And a small craft advisory for Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters until 6 a.m. with seas of 10 to 15 feet.

Meanwhile in the East Pacific this morning, Category 3 Hurricane Gilma maintained its strength overnight but is still expected to weaken and dissipate when it reaches the Central Pacific.

At 5 a.m. today, Gilma was centered 1,415 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, moving west at 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The latest five-day forecast has Gilma weakening to a post-tropical remnant low by Friday as it moves far to the northeast of Hawaii island.