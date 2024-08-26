Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 26, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Relief in Iceland as no more tourists trapped under ice

By Stine Jacobsen / Reuters

Today Last updated 11:22 a.m.

World news

STOD 2/VILHELM GUNNARSSON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Rescue teams work on Breidamerkurjokull glacier, where an ice cave collapsed while being explored by tourists, in Iceland, today.

STOD 2/VILHELM GUNNARSSON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Rescue teams work on Breidamerkurjokull glacier, where an ice cave collapsed while being explored by tourists, in Iceland, today.

COPENHAGEN >> Police in Iceland called off a search for missing persons under a glacier on Monday and said earlier reports that two tourists had been trapped there were wrong.

One person was killed and one injured on Sunday when a natural ice cave collapsed as a group of tourists explored it, but fears that two others were trapped were based on a misunderstanding, authorities said.

Police were told the group consisted of 25 people, but later concluded only 23 had taken part.

An extensive search for missing persons that began on Sunday and continued today was therefore called off.

The nationalities of those involved were not immediately disclosed.

The incident took place on Breidamerkurjokull in southern Iceland, part of Western Europe’s largest glacier Vatnajokul.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide