Former aides to Bush, Romney, McCain back Harris over Trump

By Chris Cameron / New York Times

Vice President Kamala Harris on stage during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, when she accepted the nomination for president, at the United Center in Chicago, on Aug. 22. Harris’ campaign for president is entering a new phase, shifting from a 33-day sprint to the convention to preparing for a debate and pivoting to getting out the vote.

More than 200 people who previously worked for President George W. Bush and Sens. Mitt Romney and John McCain have signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Many of the more prominent signatories, including a chief of staff, a legislative director and a deputy campaign manager for McCain, had signed a letter supporting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Others work for organizations like The Bulwark and the Lincoln Project that oppose former President Donald Trump’s leadership of the Republican Party.

But the former Republican officials’ renewed support of the Democratic ticket reflects how Trump has transformed the Republican Party under his leadership, as well as deep and persistent opposition to his candidacy from those who served Republican presidential candidates.

Romney, Bush and other high-profile Republicans skipped the Republican nominating convention last month, while the Harris campaign made significant efforts to highlight the support of anti-Trump Republicans — as well as former members of Trump’s staff who no longer support him — with speaking slots at the Democratic convention last week.

“We have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz,” the letter said. “That’s to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable.”

The signatories include Mark Salter, a former chief of staff for McCain; Joe Donoghue, the senator’s former legislative director; Reed Galen, his deputy campaign manager and a co-founder of the Lincoln Project; Mike Murphy, a former McCain campaign strategist; Jean Becker, a chief of staff for George H.W. Bush; and Jim Swift, a senior editor of The Bulwark.

