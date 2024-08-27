Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pat Mahomes sentenced to probation in DWI case

By Field Level Media

ERIC PARSONS / THE TENNESSEAN VIA IMAGN CONTENT SERVICES, LLC Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played for the Nashville Sounds in 2003 and 2004.

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played for the Nashville Sounds in 2003 and 2004.

Former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes agreed to five years of probation as part of his guilty plea to a third driving while intoxicated charge today.

The agreement includes one year of “intense supervision,” and should he live up to the terms of probation, he will not serve prison time.

Mahomes will be formally sentenced Sept. 23 in district court in Smith County, Texas.

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the elder Mahomes previously was arrested on DWI charges in 2008 in South Dakota and February 2019 in Smith County. In the most recent case, he was arrested in February on a third-degree felony charge after he failed several field sobriety tests when stopped by police in Tyler, Texas.

Mahomes, 54, pitched for six teams from 1992-2003. He had a career 42-39 record.

