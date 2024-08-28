Kauai police suspends search for missing snorkeler

Kauai County officials suspended a three-day multiagency search Tuesday evening for a missing man in waters off Nukolii Beach in Wailua.

The Kauai Police Department has identified the missing person as Gary Gushiken, 50, of Lihue.

“We are grateful for everyone’s efforts in the search for Gary, especially during the elevated surf and high wind conditions,” said Fire Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Personnel with the Kaua‘i Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Search and Rescue, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the on-duty KFD Battalion Chief were involved in the search by air, land, and sea.

According to a preliminary report, Gushiken was reported missing at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, when he was separated from his party while snorkeling. He was last seen about 100 yards offshore.

“Our hearts go out to Gary’s family, friends, and loved ones,” said KPD Assistant Chief Mark Ozaki in the release. “We truly appreciate all our search partners involved these past three days.”

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is supporting Gushiken’s family.