Police seek public’s help finding 2nd suspect in TheBus shooting

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in identifying the alleged getaway driver involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy riding TheBus on Aug. 9 in Kalihi.

The first suspect, Johnathan Ten, 19, was indicted Tuesday on charges of second-degree attempted murder and three firearm offenses in the shooting of the teen as he was about to exit the bus at about 3:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on Kamehameha IV Road.

Court documents say that police viewed video surveillance footage from the Aloha Island Mart at 2314 N. School St. and video from TheBus.

The bus the boy was on turned from North School Street to Kamehameha IV Road. The suspects drove through the Aloha Island Mart parking lot and headed toward the bus on a blue scooter.

Ten got off the scooter, walked to the rear passenger door of the bus, and shot into the bus as the rear doors opened.

The boy, a Farrington High School student, was shot in the upper right chest.

Ten allegedly fled on a blue scooter operated by a second suspect who was waiting.

The second suspect is described as an unknown male in his late teens to early 20s, with a skinny build and a tan complexion.

CrimeStoppers and police say the second suspect was wearing at the time of the incident a red baseball cap, a black face mask, light-colored T-shirt, orange pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

The CrimeStoppers bulletin has a clear photo of a male wearing a blue baseball cap a blue shirt or jacket and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 808-955-8300 or by web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.