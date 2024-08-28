Small plane makes emergency landing near Upolu Airport

The Hawaii County Fire Department reported a small plane crash landed this morning in a field near Upolu Airport which is 3 miles northwest of Hawi, injuring one person.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. today just south of Upolu Point runway, according to the fire department’s press release.

The pilot of a single engine aircraft sustained minor injuries and refused transport to a hospital.

The pilot said he was on his final approach at about 300 feet altitude, when he lost engine power and made an emergency landing in an open field.

The first alarm was at 11:01 a.m., and the fire department dispatched eight units with 17 personnel, including two engine units, two medic units and a helicopter. The first unit was on scene at 11:13 a.m.

The fire department cited engine failure as the cause of the crash.