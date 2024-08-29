Fire prompts evacuation at Kauai hotel

Kauai County firefighters extinguished a fire at one of the units at Plantation Hale Suites in Wailua this morning, according to officials.

The fire is now under control, according to officials in an 11 a.m. news release.

There were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution, and fire officials remain on scene at this time.

Plantation Hale Suites is a family-friendly Kauai hotel on the Coconut Coast, according to its website.

Officials said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.