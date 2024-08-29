Honolulu Police Department to set up impaired driver checkpoints

Beginning this Labor Day weekend to Oct. 31, the Honolulu Police Department will be setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations.

HPD said it is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

“Drinking and driving can result in serious consequences,” HPD said in an email today. “We strongly urge drives to think before they get behind the wheel.”

HPD reminds the public the legal drinking age is 21. It is a crime to promote intoxicating liquor to a person under 21 years of age. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in prison.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September 2023 and will continue to do so through this month as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.