Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, August 30, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Gilma, Hector remnants bringing warm, wet weather to Hawaii

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:28 a.m.

Weather

The remnants of former tropical systems Gilma and Hector are expected to bring wet weather to the islands over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. While the rainfall is expected to be beneficial, the threat of strong winds remains minimal.

As the remnants of Gilma pass just north of the islands, unstable tropical moisture will lead to increased showers across the state, the NWS said. High temperatures today should range from 87 to 92 degrees, with winds variable to 15 mph.

Another round of wet weather is expected from Saturday night into Sunday, as a weak disturbance associated with the remnants of Hector moves westward through the state, weather officials said. Despite the rain, the disturbance is not expected to bring significant winds.

Looking ahead to early next week, the East Pacific area of high pressure is forecast to drift south and strengthen, increasing stability across the region. This will help keep tradewinds at moderate to breezy levels, providing some relief from the wet conditions.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide