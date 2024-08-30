Gilma, Hector remnants bringing warm, wet weather to Hawaii

The remnants of former tropical systems Gilma and Hector are expected to bring wet weather to the islands over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. While the rainfall is expected to be beneficial, the threat of strong winds remains minimal.

As the remnants of Gilma pass just north of the islands, unstable tropical moisture will lead to increased showers across the state, the NWS said. High temperatures today should range from 87 to 92 degrees, with winds variable to 15 mph.

Another round of wet weather is expected from Saturday night into Sunday, as a weak disturbance associated with the remnants of Hector moves westward through the state, weather officials said. Despite the rain, the disturbance is not expected to bring significant winds.

Looking ahead to early next week, the East Pacific area of high pressure is forecast to drift south and strengthen, increasing stability across the region. This will help keep tradewinds at moderate to breezy levels, providing some relief from the wet conditions.