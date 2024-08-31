Hawaii health officials report hepatitis A infection in Kakaako food worker

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported a case of hepatitis A infection in a food service employee of a Kakaako food establishment.

Health officials say that anyone who consumed food or drinks between Aug. 3 to Aug. 16 at Hana Koa Brewing Company at 962 Kawaiahao St. may have been exposed to the disease. If they have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should inform their health care provider they may have been exposed to the disease if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, diarrhea and yellow skin and eyes. Individuals with symptoms of hepatitis A should stay home and contact their health care provider, health officials said in a news release. “Early diagnosis guides appropriate care and can help stop further spread of the disease,” they said.

There are no specific treatments for hepatitis A other than to rest and take care for oneself, officials said, adding that the virus should clear the body on its own.

DOH said Hana Koa Brewing has cooperated “to exclude ill and exposed food handlers.“

“Hana Koa Brewing Company had no food safety violation that resulted in this case, but was merely a place where the infected employee was working,” health officials said.

The Health Department said the likelihood patrons will become infected is very low, but to prevent possible additional cases, DOH’s Disease Outbreak Control Division is notifying the public so they may seek advice from their health care providers.

Hepatitis A is usually spread through close person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or drink.

Since 2006, the hepatitis A vaccine has been recommended for all children ages 12-23 months old, and all youth ages 2 to 18 years old who have not been previously vaccinated. The hepatitis A vaccine is also recommended for other groups at higher risk. Vaccination is highly effective at preventing infection, provides long-lasting protection and boosters are not routinely recommended, DOH said.

While vaccination provides the best protection, safe cooking practices, frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water after using the restroom, after changing a diaper and before preparing food can also help.

>> For more information, go to: health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/hepatitis-a. For a list of vaccinating pharmacies, visit: health.hawaii.gov/docd/vaccines-immunizations/vaccine-locators.