Hawaii island police charge Kailua-Kona bank robbery suspect

A 44-year old Hawaii island man has been charged in a Thursday afternoon bank robbery in Kailua-Kona.

Brendan Patrick Nicholson was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree theft, plus an outstanding unrelated bench warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $125,00 bail and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Kona District Court.

According to Hawaii island police, at about 3:24 p.m. Thursday, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an active robbery at a bank on the 75-5600 block of Palani Road.

Police said the man had entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, police identified the suspect as Nicholson of Kailua-Kona. He was found nearby and arrested at 4:37 p.m.

A search warrant was executed Friday on a backpack that Nicholson was carrying and, according to police, $2,808 in cash was recovered.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are asked to contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, extension 224, or len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.