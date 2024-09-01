Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 17-21, 2024

For The Week Of June 17-21
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
4459 Laakea St 6/21/2024 $1,295,000
Airport/Mapunapuna
1848 Ala Noe Pl 6/17/2024 $1,250,000
5210 Likini St Apt 705 6/21/2024 $427,500
909 Ala Nanala St Apt 1101 6/18/2024 $355,000
Ala Moana
1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1212 6/21/2024 $616,777
1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1901 6/17/2024 $1,240,000
1177 Queen St # 1206 6/20/2024 $1,120,000
1390 Kapiolani Blvd 1202 6/17/2024 $521,000
747 Amana St Apt 1015 6/18/2024 $247,500
410 Atkinson Dr # 546 6/21/2024 $150,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 1339 6/21/2024 $180,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 441 6/21/2024 $147,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 1018 Hanakahi St 6/18/2024 $650,000
91 465 Ewa Beach Rd 6/19/2024 $1,550,000
91 2103 Kaioli St Apt 2203 6/21/2024 $705,000
91 3475 Nana Hope St Apt 803 6/17/2024 $719,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6211 6/21/2024 $673,445
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8406 6/19/2024 $432,050
91 3575 Iwikuamoo St 403 6/21/2024 $960,000
91 2026 Fort Weaver Rd 6/18/2024 $1,250,000
91 868 Haipu Pl 6/20/2024 $950,000
91 214 Hanapouli Cir # 32/D 6/18/2024 $400,000
91 1030 Hoopili St # 54 6/20/2024 $735,000
91 1063 Kanio St 6/20/2024 $895,000
91 1016 Waipaa St 6/19/2024 $1,085,000
91 1942 Makahehi Loop 6/20/2024 $1,121,481
Hawaii Kai
903 Koko Isle Cir # 15/1502 6/20/2024 $1,700,000
402 Koko Isle Cir # 1801 6/21/2024 $1,450,000
6258 Keokea Pl # E 6/18/2024 $1,100,000
Heeia
46 298 Nahewai St 6/18/2024 $1,080,000
Kahaluu
47 331 Ahuimanu Rd 6/18/2024 $1,305,000
Kailua
1145 C Akipohe St # 10C 6/17/2024 $100,000
1259 Ulupalakua St 6/20/2024 $1,200,000
513 Iana St 6/17/2024 $1,732,000
413 Kawainui St 6/21/2024 $1,105,000
628 Kuaaina Way 6/18/2024 $1,205,000
Kaimuki
726 A 11th Ave 6/17/2024 $1,300,000
832 16th Ave 6/20/2024 $875,000
Kakaako
888 Kapiolani Blvd # 2909 6/21/2024 $1,580,000
801 South St Apt 812 6/20/2024 $574,000
600 Queen St Apt 1407 6/20/2024 $810,000
425 South St Mauka/1601 6/17/2024 $890,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2206 6/21/2024 $4,600,000
1000 Auahi St 601 6/19/2024 $1,250,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4001 6/17/2024 $800,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-3604 6/21/2024 $907,300
Kalihi Valley
1807 Manaiki Pl 6/18/2024 $600,000
Kaneohe
45 434 Kulauli St 6/18/2024 $1,250,000
45 565 Kaaluna Pl 6/21/2024 $430,000
45 180 Kaneohe Bay Dr 6/18/2024 $1,538,000
Kawela Bay
57 020 Kuilima Dr Unit 318 6/21/2024 $5,295,000
Lower Kalihi
1688 Kino St 6/20/2024 $1,400,000
Lower Manoa
2325 Bingham St 6/21/2024 $1,165,000
1226 Alexander St Apt 1403 6/20/2024 $400,000
Makaha
84 770 Kili Dr Apt J/1734 6/21/2024 $320,000
Makiki
1670 Kalakaua Ave Apt 901 6/17/2024 $350,000
1450 Young St Apt 2204 6/21/2024 $425,000
1221 Victoria St Apt 2805 6/21/2024 $230,000
1541 Dominis St Apt 1007 6/18/2024 $360,000
1729 Keeaumoku St 6/20/2024 $1,550,000
Manoa Valley
2654 Huapala St 6/18/2024 $950,000
3005 Kalawao St 6/17/2024 $2,430,000
3571 Woodlawn Dr 6/19/2024 $3,800,000
Mccully
2752 Kahoaloha Ln Apt I/304 6/20/2024 $372,500
2760 Kahoaloha Ln Apt II/16 6/21/2024 $440,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 794 Wikao St Apt Q/304 6/21/2024 $485,000
95 055 Waihonu St 6/19/2024 $799,000
95 061 Waikalani Dr Apt D105 6/17/2024 $429,000
95 272 Kailiula Loop 6/19/2024 $1,250,000
95 718 Kahikinui Pl 6/17/2024 $889,000
95 099 Lokalia Pl 6/19/2024 $1,199,000
95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 16/G 6/18/2024 $475,000
95 1048 Keehau St # 93 6/18/2024 $1,129,000
Mokuleia
68 258 Crozier Loop 6/21/2024 $1,250,000
68 051 Akule St Apt 101 6/19/2024 $300,000
68 051 Akule St Apt 204 6/19/2024 $420,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 376 Kulahanai St 6/17/2024 $675,000
87 1903 Pakeke St 6/20/2024 $982,000
Nuuanu
1430 Lusitana St Apt 105 6/20/2024 $291,000
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy  Apt 3105B 6/17/2024 $250,000
1643 Kaumoli St 6/17/2024 $1,023,000
1845 A Lanikeha Pl 6/21/2024 $700,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 1745 Kaahumanu St # 38C 6/17/2024 $810,000
98 501 Koauka Loop Apt A/1608 6/18/2024 $585,929
98 640 Moanalua Loop # 140 6/20/2024 $525,000
98 1434 B Kaahumanu St # 40 6/19/2024 $590,000
98 341 Kilihe Way # 34 6/21/2024 $1,100,000
98 2059 Kipikua St 6/18/2024 $1,425,000
Punaluu
53 524 Kamehameha Hwy Apt A 6/18/2024 $577,537
53 567 Kamehameha Hwy  Apt Main/210 6/21/2024 $405,000
Wahiawa
1806 California Ave 6/18/2024 $825,000
1766 Walea Uka Pl 6/20/2024 $860,000
175 Kaliko Dr 6/20/2024 $950,000
Waialae, Kahala
4287 Kahala Ave 6/21/2024 $5,500,000
Waikiki
223 Saratoga Rd # 1708 6/17/2024 $430,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1207 6/19/2024 $800,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1028 6/20/2024 $800,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2142 6/21/2024 $800,000
1551 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2406 6/21/2024 $1,485,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1407 6/17/2024 $125,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1702 6/18/2024 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3601 6/21/2024 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1911 6/21/2024 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2313 6/18/2024 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2914 6/19/2024 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3213 6/18/2024 $375,000
343 Hobron Ln Apt 2104 6/21/2024 $569,200
444 Niu St Apt 714 6/20/2024 $320,000
431 Nahua St Apt 601 6/20/2024 $530,000
2440 Kuhio Ave Apt 1401 6/19/2024 $300,000
2410 Cleghorn St Apt 1501 6/20/2024 $400,000
2421 Tusitala St Apt 2704 6/17/2024 $815,000
2421 Tusitala St Apt 2701 6/17/2024 $815,000
2444 Tusitala St # 303 6/18/2024 $325,000
240 Makee Rd Apt 6/C 6/17/2024 $310,000
Waipahu
94 063 Anania Dr Apt 125 6/17/2024 $475,000
94 816 Lumiauau St Apt JJ/102 6/19/2024 $715,000
94 640 Lumiaina St # A104 6/21/2024 $610,000
94 606 Lumiaina St # T202 6/17/2024 $575,500
94 1041 Anania Cir Apt 45 6/17/2024 $590,000
94 445 Hokuala St 6/20/2024 $1,150,000
94 906 Hiapo St 6/21/2024 $597,000
94 1158 Manino Pl 6/17/2024 $950,000
94 516 Kupuohi St # 12/202 6/21/2024 $595,000
94 1015 Waiopae St 6/18/2024 $965,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ewa, Kapolei
2106 Lauwiliwili St 6/21/2024 $520,000
Kaimuki
1123 11th Ave 6/18/2024 $7,000,000
Waianae
85 723 Farrington Hwy 6/21/2024 $850,000
