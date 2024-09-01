Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 17-21, 2024
|For The Week Of June 17-21
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4459 Laakea St
|6/21/2024
|$1,295,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1848 Ala Noe Pl
|6/17/2024
|$1,250,000
|5210 Likini St Apt 705
|6/21/2024
|$427,500
|909 Ala Nanala St Apt 1101
|6/18/2024
|$355,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1212
|6/21/2024
|$616,777
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1901
|6/17/2024
|$1,240,000
|1177 Queen St # 1206
|6/20/2024
|$1,120,000
|1390 Kapiolani Blvd 1202
|6/17/2024
|$521,000
|747 Amana St Apt 1015
|6/18/2024
|$247,500
|410 Atkinson Dr # 546
|6/21/2024
|$150,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 1339
|6/21/2024
|$180,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 441
|6/21/2024
|$147,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 1018 Hanakahi St
|6/18/2024
|$650,000
|91 465 Ewa Beach Rd
|6/19/2024
|$1,550,000
|91 2103 Kaioli St Apt 2203
|6/21/2024
|$705,000
|91 3475 Nana Hope St Apt 803
|6/17/2024
|$719,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6211
|6/21/2024
|$673,445
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8406
|6/19/2024
|$432,050
|91 3575 Iwikuamoo St 403
|6/21/2024
|$960,000
|91 2026 Fort Weaver Rd
|6/18/2024
|$1,250,000
|91 868 Haipu Pl
|6/20/2024
|$950,000
|91 214 Hanapouli Cir # 32/D
|6/18/2024
|$400,000
|91 1030 Hoopili St # 54
|6/20/2024
|$735,000
|91 1063 Kanio St
|6/20/2024
|$895,000
|91 1016 Waipaa St
|6/19/2024
|$1,085,000
|91 1942 Makahehi Loop
|6/20/2024
|$1,121,481
|Hawaii Kai
|903 Koko Isle Cir # 15/1502
|6/20/2024
|$1,700,000
|402 Koko Isle Cir # 1801
|6/21/2024
|$1,450,000
|6258 Keokea Pl # E
|6/18/2024
|$1,100,000
|Heeia
|46 298 Nahewai St
|6/18/2024
|$1,080,000
|Kahaluu
|47 331 Ahuimanu Rd
|6/18/2024
|$1,305,000
|Kailua
|1145 C Akipohe St # 10C
|6/17/2024
|$100,000
|1259 Ulupalakua St
|6/20/2024
|$1,200,000
|513 Iana St
|6/17/2024
|$1,732,000
|413 Kawainui St
|6/21/2024
|$1,105,000
|628 Kuaaina Way
|6/18/2024
|$1,205,000
|Kaimuki
|726 A 11th Ave
|6/17/2024
|$1,300,000
|832 16th Ave
|6/20/2024
|$875,000
|Kakaako
|888 Kapiolani Blvd # 2909
|6/21/2024
|$1,580,000
|801 South St Apt 812
|6/20/2024
|$574,000
|600 Queen St Apt 1407
|6/20/2024
|$810,000
|425 South St Mauka/1601
|6/17/2024
|$890,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2206
|6/21/2024
|$4,600,000
|1000 Auahi St 601
|6/19/2024
|$1,250,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4001
|6/17/2024
|$800,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-3604
|6/21/2024
|$907,300
|Kalihi Valley
|1807 Manaiki Pl
|6/18/2024
|$600,000
|Kaneohe
|45 434 Kulauli St
|6/18/2024
|$1,250,000
|45 565 Kaaluna Pl
|6/21/2024
|$430,000
|45 180 Kaneohe Bay Dr
|6/18/2024
|$1,538,000
|Kawela Bay
|57 020 Kuilima Dr Unit 318
|6/21/2024
|$5,295,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1688 Kino St
|6/20/2024
|$1,400,000
|Lower Manoa
|2325 Bingham St
|6/21/2024
|$1,165,000
|1226 Alexander St Apt 1403
|6/20/2024
|$400,000
|Makaha
|84 770 Kili Dr Apt J/1734
|6/21/2024
|$320,000
|Makiki
|1670 Kalakaua Ave Apt 901
|6/17/2024
|$350,000
|1450 Young St Apt 2204
|6/21/2024
|$425,000
|1221 Victoria St Apt 2805
|6/21/2024
|$230,000
|1541 Dominis St Apt 1007
|6/18/2024
|$360,000
|1729 Keeaumoku St
|6/20/2024
|$1,550,000
|Manoa Valley
|2654 Huapala St
|6/18/2024
|$950,000
|3005 Kalawao St
|6/17/2024
|$2,430,000
|3571 Woodlawn Dr
|6/19/2024
|$3,800,000
|Mccully
|2752 Kahoaloha Ln Apt I/304
|6/20/2024
|$372,500
|2760 Kahoaloha Ln Apt II/16
|6/21/2024
|$440,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 794 Wikao St Apt Q/304
|6/21/2024
|$485,000
|95 055 Waihonu St
|6/19/2024
|$799,000
|95 061 Waikalani Dr Apt D105
|6/17/2024
|$429,000
|95 272 Kailiula Loop
|6/19/2024
|$1,250,000
|95 718 Kahikinui Pl
|6/17/2024
|$889,000
|95 099 Lokalia Pl
|6/19/2024
|$1,199,000
|95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 16/G
|6/18/2024
|$475,000
|95 1048 Keehau St # 93
|6/18/2024
|$1,129,000
|Mokuleia
|68 258 Crozier Loop
|6/21/2024
|$1,250,000
|68 051 Akule St Apt 101
|6/19/2024
|$300,000
|68 051 Akule St Apt 204
|6/19/2024
|$420,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 376 Kulahanai St
|6/17/2024
|$675,000
|87 1903 Pakeke St
|6/20/2024
|$982,000
|Nuuanu
|1430 Lusitana St Apt 105
|6/20/2024
|$291,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 3105B
|6/17/2024
|$250,000
|1643 Kaumoli St
|6/17/2024
|$1,023,000
|1845 A Lanikeha Pl
|6/21/2024
|$700,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 1745 Kaahumanu St # 38C
|6/17/2024
|$810,000
|98 501 Koauka Loop Apt A/1608
|6/18/2024
|$585,929
|98 640 Moanalua Loop # 140
|6/20/2024
|$525,000
|98 1434 B Kaahumanu St # 40
|6/19/2024
|$590,000
|98 341 Kilihe Way # 34
|6/21/2024
|$1,100,000
|98 2059 Kipikua St
|6/18/2024
|$1,425,000
|Punaluu
|53 524 Kamehameha Hwy Apt A
|6/18/2024
|$577,537
|53 567 Kamehameha Hwy Apt Main/210
|6/21/2024
|$405,000
|Wahiawa
|1806 California Ave
|6/18/2024
|$825,000
|1766 Walea Uka Pl
|6/20/2024
|$860,000
|175 Kaliko Dr
|6/20/2024
|$950,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4287 Kahala Ave
|6/21/2024
|$5,500,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1708
|6/17/2024
|$430,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave Apt 1207
|6/19/2024
|$800,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1028
|6/20/2024
|$800,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2142
|6/21/2024
|$800,000
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 2406
|6/21/2024
|$1,485,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1407
|6/17/2024
|$125,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1702
|6/18/2024
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3601
|6/21/2024
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1911
|6/21/2024
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2313
|6/18/2024
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2914
|6/19/2024
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3213
|6/18/2024
|$375,000
|343 Hobron Ln Apt 2104
|6/21/2024
|$569,200
|444 Niu St Apt 714
|6/20/2024
|$320,000
|431 Nahua St Apt 601
|6/20/2024
|$530,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave Apt 1401
|6/19/2024
|$300,000
|2410 Cleghorn St Apt 1501
|6/20/2024
|$400,000
|2421 Tusitala St Apt 2704
|6/17/2024
|$815,000
|2421 Tusitala St Apt 2701
|6/17/2024
|$815,000
|2444 Tusitala St # 303
|6/18/2024
|$325,000
|240 Makee Rd Apt 6/C
|6/17/2024
|$310,000
|Waipahu
|94 063 Anania Dr Apt 125
|6/17/2024
|$475,000
|94 816 Lumiauau St Apt JJ/102
|6/19/2024
|$715,000
|94 640 Lumiaina St # A104
|6/21/2024
|$610,000
|94 606 Lumiaina St # T202
|6/17/2024
|$575,500
|94 1041 Anania Cir Apt 45
|6/17/2024
|$590,000
|94 445 Hokuala St
|6/20/2024
|$1,150,000
|94 906 Hiapo St
|6/21/2024
|$597,000
|94 1158 Manino Pl
|6/17/2024
|$950,000
|94 516 Kupuohi St # 12/202
|6/21/2024
|$595,000
|94 1015 Waiopae St
|6/18/2024
|$965,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ewa, Kapolei
|2106 Lauwiliwili St
|6/21/2024
|$520,000
|Kaimuki
|1123 11th Ave
|6/18/2024
|$7,000,000
|Waianae
|85 723 Farrington Hwy
|6/21/2024
|$850,000
