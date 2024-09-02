Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 2, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Tropical Storm Yagi kills 7 in the Philippines

By Neil Jerome Morales and Adrian Portugal / Reuters

Today

Hurricane SeasonWeatherWorld news

REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ Dogs interact along a flooded road after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

Dogs interact along a flooded road after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.

REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ A man wades through a flooded street after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

A man wades through a flooded street after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.

REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ Dogs interact along a flooded road after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.
REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ A man wades through a flooded street after heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Baras, Rizal province, Philippines, on Monday.

MANILA >> Floods and a landslide killed seven people in the Philippines on Monday as Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, dumped heavy rain on the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a disaster agency official said on Monday.

In a hilly community in Antipolo east of Manila, three people were killed, including two schoolboys and a 27-year-old pregnant woman, when a landslide hit two houses, according to Relly Bernardo, the city’s disaster management chief.

“This is a landslide-prone area and we have been encouraging them to leave for the longest time with offers of housing in other locations,” he told DWPM radio station.

Bernardo said four other people died in separate incidents of drowning in the same province, Rizal, adding some homes in were submerged by floods.

The Philippines typically records an average of 20 tropical storms annually, many of those typhoons, with landslides among the biggest causes of casualties.

Heavy rains flooded streets and homes in parts of the country on Monday, prompting the suspension of government work and classes.

Yagi brought winds of up to 85 kph (53 mph), with gusts reaching 65 mph, as it continued to move northwest on Luzon, the Philippines’ biggest and most populous island.

“The water was gushing here and on the other side of our street, the water was rising close to the rooftop of houses,” said Gloria Nicolas, a resident in Rizal province.

“Some residents got trapped and had to escape by passing through the roofs of houses.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide