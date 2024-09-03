Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Corrections

Corrections

>> The Anne Kirkwood Dick Campbell and H. Benjamin Campbell Scholarship Fund will provide financial aid to eligible students in kindergarten through eighth grade at Assets School. A Page A8 story Monday said the fund would provide financial aid to 120 students.

