Letter: Polarizing politics is the major issue this election

Bigger than Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is the polarized U.S. population. A permanent divide between the right and left has eliminated the possibility of dialogue and escalated the hostility of person against person.

In this no-common-ground environment, win-win and greater good solutions are not tolerated; the only goal is total victory.

Jeff McCaammack

Wailuku, Maui

