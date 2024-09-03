Letter: Polarizing politics is the major issue this election

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Bigger than Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is the polarized U.S. population. A permanent divide between the right and left has eliminated the possibility of dialogue and escalated the hostility of person against person.
In this no-common-ground environment, win-win and greater good solutions are not tolerated; the only goal is total victory.
Jeff McCaammack
Wailuku, Maui
