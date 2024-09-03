Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Crave

This pasta is fast, simple

By New York Times

Sept. 3, 2024 Last updated 3:49 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. All you need is pasta, a lemon, a knob of butter, a generous pour of heavy cream and a hunk of the best Parmesan you can get your hands on.

Linguine With Lemon Sauce
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest, plus more for serving
• 1/2 pound fresh or dried linguine
• 4 tablespoons heavy cream
• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra cheese to serve on the side

Directions:
Bring a pot of salted water to boil.
Heat the butter in a skillet and add the lemon zest.
Drop the linguine into the boiling water. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

Add the cream to the butter and lemon zest mixture. Add the pasta and lemon juice and stir until just heated through. Add the Parmesan and toss. Serve with additional Parmesan and lemon zest on the side.

Total time: About 20 minutes, serves 4.

Tip: If fresh linguine is purchased in 9-ounce weight, use it in lieu of the half pound.

© 2024 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide