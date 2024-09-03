This pasta is fast, simple

The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. All you need is pasta, a lemon, a knob of butter, a generous pour of heavy cream and a hunk of the best Parmesan you can get your hands on.

Linguine With Lemon Sauce

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest, plus more for serving

• 1/2 pound fresh or dried linguine

• 4 tablespoons heavy cream

• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra cheese to serve on the side

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to boil.

Heat the butter in a skillet and add the lemon zest.

Drop the linguine into the boiling water. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

Add the cream to the butter and lemon zest mixture. Add the pasta and lemon juice and stir until just heated through. Add the Parmesan and toss. Serve with additional Parmesan and lemon zest on the side.

Total time: About 20 minutes, serves 4.

Tip: If fresh linguine is purchased in 9-ounce weight, use it in lieu of the half pound.

