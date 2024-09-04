Letter: America stands for much more than partisanship

How is it that America is supposed to represent the best place to live in the world, yet we have political parties that stand for different ideals? One major political party is backing a candidate who is a convicted felon, has numerous pending indictments, lies every time he opens his mouth, is arrogant and appears to only care about himself.

A previous writer said that the criminal nature of America is the new America. No, it isn’t. America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. We represent what humanity should be for the world. We must never allow people like Donald Trump and his followers to drag us down. He says he’s a Republican, but he doesn’t represent all Republicans.

If you’re American, you cannot be proud. Let’s make America great again, not make Trump great again.

Clifford Murakami

Kailua

