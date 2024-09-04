On the Move: Ralph Mesick

Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Ralph Mesick
Central Pacific Bank has named Ralph Mesick senior executive vice president and chief risk officer. Mesick joins the bank with nearly 40 years’ experience in financial services; he also serves on the board of HomeAid Hawaii and
is a trustee at Saint Louis School and
a member of the finance council for
Roman Catholic Church in Hawaii,
Diocese of Honolulu.
