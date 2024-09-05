HFD investigating cause of building fire in Kapolei

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early-morning, two-alarm fire in Kapolei.

HFD received a 911 call at 3:23 a.m. for a building fire near 91-259 Kuhela St., an industrial area in Kapolei. Eleven units with about 40 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving seven minutes later.

HFD said firefighters found stacks of wood and roofing insulation, stored in the parking lot, engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:33 a.m. and extinguished it at 7:09 a.m.

HFD notified Hawaiian Electric of the incident. The Honolulu Police Department was also at the scene.

Firefighters also responded to a wildland fire at Kapolei Parkway at about 4:41 a.m. today. That fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes.