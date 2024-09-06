Motorcyclist, 19, dies days after Aiea hit-and-run crash

The 19-year-old motorcyclist who was struck in a hit-and-run accident on the H-1 freeway in Aiea early Sunday morning has died, police said today.

The Honolulu Police Department on Thursday “was notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office that the 19-year-old male motorcyclist involved in this collision had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead,” according to an update from the Vehicular Homicide Section of HPD’s Traffic Division.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the 19-year-old man, traveling east on H-1, rear-ended a 23-year-old motorcyclist. Both riders were thrown onto the road upon impact, police said.

A 20-year-old driver stopped near the scene to help, but an unidentified motorist, also traveling east, struck the 19-year-old man and his motorcycle. The force of this secondary collision caused the motorcycle to crash into the stopped vehicle, according to police.

The driver who hit the motorcyclist briefly stopped before continuing east without providing aid or information, police said.

A 20-year-old female passenger on one of the motorcycles was also struck by debris from the second collision.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the 19-year-old took him to a hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital in good condition by private vehicle. The 20-year-old driver who stopped to help and his two passengers were not injured, police said.

The 19-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision, though it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

This was Oahu’s 29th traffic fatality of 2024 as compared with 38 at the same time in 2023.