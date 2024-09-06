Letter: Existing firebreak code not enough for wildfires

Thank you for your recent fire safety editorial (“Ramp up isle fire protection efforts,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 3).

Several years ago, Upper Makakilo residents like myself had constant mountain wildfire smoke filling our houses for a month. I unsuccessfully asked the Honolulu Fire Department to change our fire code, which requires a firebreak of only 30 feet, to a safer 50 feet from our house walls. No code change happened, even after the Lahaina tragedy. Please call the Honolulu fire code inspectors to complain if you have wildfire land too close or a neighbor not willing to meet this minimal 30-foot maintained distance from your house walls, usually the back wall.

How much public pressure or death will it take to get the required firebreak distance code increased?

Svea Breckberg

Makakilo

