Hilo boy injured after car crashes into home; man, 71, arrested

Police say a 7-year-old boy was injured and a 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of negligent injury Thursday evening after the man allegedly crashed his car into the living room of a Hilo home.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a reported traffic crash at a residence in the 1200 block of Kaumana Drive. Officers determined that the Hilo man was visiting an acquaintance and parked his car in front of the home.

According to the Hawaii County police, it appears that as he was leaving, the driver unintentionally drove into the home, striking the child and crashing through the residence.

The boy was transported by medics to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with substantial injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The driver was uninjured.

Police impounded his vehicle as evidence as part of the investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department’s nonemergency line at (808) 935-3311.