Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 9, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Under Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected

By Niket Nishant / Reuters

Today Last updated 2:04 p.m.

Business

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY / 2022 A signage is seen at an Under Armour store in Manhattan, New York City.

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY / 2022

A signage is seen at an Under Armour store in Manhattan, New York City.

Under Armour expects its restructuring efforts to cost more than it had previously forecast, the sportswear maker said on Monday, sending its shares down 3% in aftermarket trade.

The company has been looking to turn around its business and sharpen its focus on its core operations under a restructuring plan it unveiled in May, when CEO Kevin Plank said prioritizing too many areas of product strategy had led to inefficiencies and strained resources.

Under Plank, who returned as CEO earlier this year after stepping down in 2019, Under Armour is cutting promotions, inventory and workforce while focusing on selling higher-margin items such as men’s apparel.

The Baltimore-based company expects to incur between $140 million and $160 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in fiscal 2025 and 2026. It had forecast charges of nearly $70 million to $90 million last month.

The higher costs are tied to the company’s decision to exit one of its distribution facilities in Rialto, California, Under Armour said.

The company’s shares have lost 15% so far this year as of Monday’s close. Peers Nike and Lululemon Athletica have tumbled 27% and 50%, respectively, due to tepid demand and intense competition.

Under Armour expects a net loss between 58 cents and 61 cents per share in fiscal year 2025, compared with its prior forecast of 53 cents to 56 cents loss per share.

It, however, maintained its adjusted earnings per share forecast at 19 cents-22 cents.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide