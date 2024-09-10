Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visitor, 76, missing after leaving Wailea hotel room

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Maui

COURTESY MPD

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Susan Krasny, 76, of Massachusetts.

Family members reported Krasny missing on Monday after they discovered she left her hotel room in Wailea and did not return.

She was last seen by hotel valet staff at about 1 p.m. Monday when she picked up their rental car, a silver Nissan Armada with Hawaii license plate LLE 180, and left the property.

The car was later seen at about 6:30 p.m. Monday near 121 Kula Highway in Pukalani, heading northbound.

Krasny does not have a cell phone with her and requires the use of a mobility scooter, according to MPD.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 225 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse and black Capri pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 24-026289.

