NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer visits Hilo before special mission

A vessel dedicated to exploring the unknown parts of the ocean is docked this week at the Port of Hilo for the first time as the crew and scientists prepare for the next part of their expedition.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ocean Expedition has docked the Okeanos Explorer in Hilo while conducting two expeditions to map the deep, unexplored ocean around the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.

The expeditions are part of a collaborative science and research campaign, “Beyond the Blue: Illuminating the Pacific,” which is aimed at raising knowledge and understanding of the deep waters in the Pacific islands region through coastal and ocean mapping.

The 224-foot ship is completing six missions to explore the unknown deep water of the Papahanau­mokuakea Marine National Monument and the Johnston Atoll Unit. Depths of these areas range from 250 to 6,000 meters.

“The real purpose of these expeditions is to gather the baseline information to understand what we don’t know,” NOAA Ocean Exploration Director Jeremy Weirich told reporters visiting the ship Monday. “If we can provide any geographical, biological and even archaeological information that is fundamental to research, then other researchers can decide to come back to a spot and look further.”

Along with its sonar capabilities, the Okeanos Explorer is also equipped with remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, which are capable of diving to depths of 6,000 meters while taking high-­definition footage of the seafloor.

Since the NOAA ship is being used solely for mapping expeditions this year, the ROVs are not on board and are being ­serviced in the ship’s home port in Rhode Island.

“The name Okeanos is Greek for ‘the river that circles the world,’ which is appropriate,” said Trish Albano, Ocean Exploration expedition coordinator. “The ship has a special mission that takes us to these amazing and faraway places. It’s always on the move.”

During the expeditions to the Johnston Atoll Unit, the research team and crew will conduct 24-hour-a-day exploratory mapping operations using the ship’s mapping systems.

During the second mapping mission to Papahanau­mokuakea this year, NOAA Ocean Exploration was able to map a seamount on the northwestern side and found that it stood 3,000 meters above the seafloor.

“This was completely unmapped before, and now we know what to expect from that area. Maybe one day we can come back with the ROV to see a small portion of the seamount and probably end up with even more questions,” Albano said.

Unlike most NOAA ocean expeditions, a majority of scientists remain on shore and can communicate with the Okeanos Explorer through “telepresence” technology, which transmits data and video feeds to scientists who can then add their expertise no matter where the ship is located.

The technology also enables the public to view ongoing expeditions in real time. Anyone with internet connection can see what the Okeanos Explorer crew is seeing live.

“Our scientists are narrating what they see to the public watching live, and we can also set up video calls for school groups who can see what we’re doing in real time,” Albano said. “The technology for outreach and education is so important when it comes to doing this research and is one of the main reasons for doing it in the first place.”

The NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has been involved in the “Beyond the Blue” project as more knowledge from the mapping expeditions helps provide data needed for managing protected marine areas.

“Specific to this region, a lot of what is done through mapping helps us understand what is there and helps us with the management of these special and sacred areas,” said Jenny Crawford, communications coordinator for the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Pacific Islands Region. “It gives us a reason to protect these places. The deep water is less known but just as important.”

NOAA is working with the Department of Commerce, the Department of the Interior, the state of Hawaii and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on a proposal to designate the Papahanaumokuakea Monument as a sanctuary, which would strengthen protections for the area’s ecosystems, wildlife and cultural resources.

While in the Pacific Ocean, the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer usually docks at Oahu’s Ford Island between expeditions. However, Weirich planned to dock in Hilo for the first time to reach a different community.

“I have always loved Hilo, so with our current location, dates and timing, I wanted to see if it was possible to dock here for a week,” Weirich said. “Luckily, it worked out, and now we can share the work we’re doing with a new community and a community invested in Papaha­naumokuakea.”

Ocean Exploration is partnering with the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and Mokupapapa Discovery Center to put on public and private activities throughout the week in Hilo.

“Pilina Kai Lipo: Connecting to the Deep Ocean” is a two-day event designed to engage the local community about the deep ocean. The event, which started Tuesday, concludes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

The event is free and will highlight the efforts being made to further understanding of the Papahanaumokua­kea region.

Albano and Weirich also will give tours to school groups to help foster the next generation of marine stewards and educate the community about deep-sea exploration.

For more information about the Okeanos Explorer and “Beyond the Blue,” visit tinyurl.com/noaa beyondtheblue.