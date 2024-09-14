Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes Kilauea volcano summit

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled the summit region of Kilauea volcano this afternoon.

At 4:25 p.m., the quake hit about 4.2 miles south-southwest of the town of Volcano and 23.5 miles southwest of Hilo, at a depth of less than 0.2 miles, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake did not generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed, adding “some areas may have experienced shaking.”

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey recorded dozens of immediate responses, mostly from Volcano, but also from Hilo, Keaau and Pepeekeo.

.