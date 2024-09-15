Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 15, 2024 83° Today's Paper

911 ReportTop News

2 moped riders injured in separate accidents

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:31 p.m.

Two moped riders were involved in accidents in a period of less than 24 hours in the Honolulu area.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man was in serious condition in an accident fronting 3039 Kaimuki Ave. The accident occurred about 9:07 p.m. He was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a trauma hospital. There was no indication in the EMS report if another vehicle was involved.

In the other incident, a 36-year-old man driving a moped was in stable condition today after an accident involving an automobile about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bishop Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Paramedics from EMS examined the moped rider, who refused treatment and transport to a hospital.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide