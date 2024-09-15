2 moped riders injured in separate accidents

Two moped riders were involved in accidents in a period of less than 24 hours in the Honolulu area.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man was in serious condition in an accident fronting 3039 Kaimuki Ave. The accident occurred about 9:07 p.m. He was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a trauma hospital. There was no indication in the EMS report if another vehicle was involved.

In the other incident, a 36-year-old man driving a moped was in stable condition today after an accident involving an automobile about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bishop Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Paramedics from EMS examined the moped rider, who refused treatment and transport to a hospital.