HFD: 100-acre wildfire in Kapolei is 85% contained

A wildland fire that flared up Sunday in East Kapolei is about 80% contained as of 11:45 p.m. today, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD said five units remain on the scene near Coral Sea and Ranger roads to resume mopping up hot spots.

Numerous HFD units responded to the wildland fire just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, which sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and grew to approximately 100 acres by day’s end.

No injuries were reported, no evacuations were required, and no homes and structures were damaged or under threat, HFD said.

Firefighters had the fire under control just before 4 p.m. Sunday and deployed drone teams at 9 p.m. for a fire watch.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, HFD’s incident commander reported the fire had been about 65% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.