Man suffers serious hand injury while lighting firework

A man estimated to be 18 years old was rushed to the hospital after injuring his hand while apparently lighting a firework this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. in the Kaneohe area today.

Paramedics treated the man for a serious hand injury and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details on what kind of fireworks the man was lighting were available.

Aerial fireworks are prohibited in Hawaii, as are the possession and use of fountains, sparklers, and other consumer fireworks.

A permit is required to use firecrackers on Oahu, but only during limited hours for cultural events and on New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year’s Day, and the Fourth of July.