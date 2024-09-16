Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 16, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Top News

Man suffers serious hand injury while lighting firework

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:21 p.m.

A man estimated to be 18 years old was rushed to the hospital after injuring his hand while apparently lighting a firework this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. in the Kaneohe area today.

Paramedics treated the man for a serious hand injury and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details on what kind of fireworks the man was lighting were available.

Aerial fireworks are prohibited in Hawaii, as are the possession and use of fountains, sparklers, and other consumer fireworks.

A permit is required to use firecrackers on Oahu, but only during limited hours for cultural events and on New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year’s Day, and the Fourth of July.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide